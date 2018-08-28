JUST IN
Nalco seeks Russian technology, investments for Angul aluminium park

The response to the Angul park has been unprecedented and it is set to become a major centre in the world for aluminium downstream activities

BS Reporter  |  Bhubaneswar 

The National Aluminium Company (Nalco) has pitched the aluminium downstream park at Angul as a potential area for Russian investments and technology. Along with state-owned Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco), Nalco is the co-developer for the park.

Nalco Chairman & Managing Director T K Chand projected the aluminium park at the seventh session of the India-Russia sub-group on mining, under the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation, in New Delhi to identify areas of cooperation and collaboration.

Industry experts say this will bring in Russian high-end technology in downstream units of the park, which will help the aluminium park achieve global standards. Apart from this, there are areas like collaboration for strategic minerals like cobalt and lithium which have also been agreed upon. Pursuant to this, top global companies like UC Rusal, KJTS and UHM will be visiting Odisha. The response to the Angul aluminium park has been unprecedented and it is set to become a major centre in the world for aluminium downstream activities.

First Published: Tue, August 28 2018. 19:48 IST

