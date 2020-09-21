Narayana Murthy bats for external probe into whistleblower complaints

Infosys co-founder and former chairman has said that the probe into complaints in corporates should be made through an external committee or even by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) instead of conducting internal probes. He said in most cases conduct internal investigation into complaints through outside law firms, which he termed as “the accused investigating the case and sitting in judgment also”.

Speaking at a convention organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA), Murthy said that he is not in favour of conducting internal investigation into allegations through outside law firms. “That is like the accused investigating the case and sitting in judgment also.” Murthy also said that the best way to deal with whistleblower complaints is to get those probed by a committee of outsiders appointed by the top shareholders or even the and getthe full details of the investigation published on the company websites.

“If the company is found guilty, he said, “ must blacklist these board members and officers and shareholders must vote them out.”

Interesting, Infosys, the company that Murthy co-founded with six others in 1981, has seen several of anonymous whistleblower complaints in the past years including allegations of wrongdoing by the then CEO and management in two of the acquisitions, decision to sell the acquired entities and even allegations of breach of standards and ethics against the current management led by CEO Salil Parekh. Murthy himself has been highly critical of the way the Bengaluru-based company has been dealing with such cases. He also was the one who had demanded the report of the external law firm that was appointed into look into the alleged breach of standard by the then CEO.





The Infosys co-founder also batted in favour of giving legal protection to whistleblowers, who he said, continue to face “harassment and social stigma”. He however said that whistleblowing should not be an act of revenge by disgruntled employees, and the whistleblowers must substantiate their complaint with data and facts. “No whistleblower has the right to harm an organization on which a large number of families depend for their livelihood.”

Murthy who is also a former chairman of a SEBI-appointed committee on corporate governance, said that moral weakness and incompetence of the chairman of the board, are the main seasons of corporate scams. “When the CEO becomes more powerful than the board and the chairman operates at the pleasure of the CEO, then such things happen.”

According to Murthy, the biggest challenge in is the agency cost or the cost incurred by management to meet the shareholders’ objectives. In the professionally managed companies, he said, management can push weak boards to extract unjustifiable compensation for themselves and use company’s resources for personal benefits. Besides, the payment of large severance packages to buy silence of outgoing executives has to be prevented by the board.

Interestingly, Murthy in the past was also critical of high severance package doled out to former executives, including ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal.