JUST IN
Co-founder Krishnasamy exits Freshworks, led SaaS firm's tech operations
Women-led startups raise $4.3 bn in 2022, outperform those led by men
Adani repays $500 million bridge loan to regain investors' faith
Orion Innovation commits to increase women employee in India by 15%
Spinning mills fret over clamp on CU India from certifying organic textiles
Musk engages in heated exchange with ex-Twitter employee; apologises later
AI says 15% of total pilots are female, schedules all-women crew flights
GQG Partners likely to increase investment in Adani, says Rajiv Jain
Shyam Metalics eyes $1 bn in revenue from stainless steel business
Adani Group loan repayment: How do promoters raise money through pledging?
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Women-led startups raise $4.3 bn in 2022, outperform those led by men
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Co-founder Krishnasamy exits Freshworks, led SaaS firm's tech operations

The executive left at least six months ago; decision was announced at a company town hall meeting

Topics
Freshworks | Nasdaq | SaaS technology

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Shanmugam Krishnasamy
Shanmugam Krishnasamy (Photo: Fcaebook)

Shanmugam Krishnasamy, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of Freshworks, has left the Nasdaq-listed software as a service (SaaS) company.

Sources said Krishnasamy’s exit happened at least six months ago but the news was not public. Media reports said on Wednesday Freshworks is operating without a chief technology officer for months now.

“Performing the role of CTO, his duty was to solve complex engineering problems for Freshworks. He is out of Freshworks now. The development happened almost six months ago. He wanted to travel and follow his passions like cars. He wanted to do it on his own terms,” said a source aware about the development. Girish Mathrubootham, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, announced Krishnasamy’s exit at a town hall meeting of employees a few months ago, said a report by Yourstory.

Other media reports said that Mathrubootham invited Krishnasamy to the stage at the meeting and announced the development. They added that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs documents indicated that Krishnasamy ceased to be a director on the board of Freshworks on July 6, 2022.

Freshworks is an eight-year-old start-up that started out as Freshdesk before being rebranded to its current name in 2017. In September 2021, Freshworks became the third Chennai-based tech company to be listed on the Nasdaq, after Cognizant and Sify. It became the first Indian SaaS company to do so. In December last year, the company laid off around 2 per cent, or 90 people, of its total workforce “to fuel business growth”.

Krishnasamy was the brains behind the company’s technical operations.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Freshworks

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 19:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.