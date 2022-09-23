JUST IN
WhatsApp Pay India head Manesh Mahatme quits, likely to return to Amazon
Two firms can face IBC proceedings if both are corporate debtors: SC
ED freezes Rs 2,747 cr worth of assets of ABG Shipyard in bank fraud case
TCS asks employees to work in office for at least three days a week
Singtel arm sells 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore
Hero MotoCorp hikes 2-wheeler prices by up to Rs 1k to offset rising costs
Insolvent companies could lose spectrum under the new Telecom Bill
Visteon to come up new mfg unit in India; sets sight on West and North
Moonlighters beware: Companies may start using digital tools to track them
M K Shah Exports approaches McLeod Russel India lenders with counter offer
You are here: Home » Companies » News
WhatsApp Pay India head Manesh Mahatme quits, likely to return to Amazon
Business Standard

Nasscom on Moonlighting: We need to reimagine employee engagement models

Moonlight the concept of having two jobs has come under fire as companies pointed out that this is unethical and short of cheating

Topics
Moonlight | Nasscom

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Nasscom

After Wipro sacking 300 employees as it found then moonlighting with a competition, the Indian IT industry body Nasscom said that its time for companies to reimagine employee engagement models.

Moonlight the concept of having two jobs has come under fire as companies pointed out that this is unethical and short of cheating.

Debjani Ghosh. President Nasscom said the disagreements about moonlighting arise from a lack of transparency from employees, as it breaks down the trust with their employer.

"The problem happens when you are a full time worker and you decide to pursue other opportunities without informing your current employer about your decision. That's where the trust between employer and employees breaks down. That's the problem that we have to figure out how to fix," Ghosh said.

She added that companies should upgrade with changing employee engagement models in the post pandemic time.

"The pandemic has made us rethink many things. We have to completely reimagine our employee engagement model for hybrid working. We have to build flexibility and as we do that, we have to ensure that trust becomes the bedrock of any engagement model. That's where the current problems are rising. This is something that indsutry can work together and fix. Companies should come up with a model that helps to build culture, improve productivity, and encourage collaboration. Each company will have to decide this, there is no one size that will fit everywhere."

Ghosh said, "We have to embrace two models, one is having full time employees onboard and other is engaging with gig workers. Doing multiple jobs is not the problem but its about how you do it. If the employer is willing to keep gig workers on board, knowing fully that you are working with other companies, that should not be a problem. "

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Moonlight

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 00:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.