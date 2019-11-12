Natco Pharma profit before tax drops 40% in Q2 to Rs 139 cr on tepid sales

JUST IN
BS Reporter 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Natco Pharma Limited has reported a 40 per cent decline in consolidated profit before tax to Rs 139.4 crore for the quarter ended September, 2019, compared with Rs 235.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income for quarter under review also declined 11 per cent to Rs 518.9 crore from Rs 583.5 crore in the year ago period. The company said the decline in revenues and profits compared to the same period last year was primarily due to the anticipated drop in oseltamivir product sales in the US and Hep C sales in India.

The board of directors of Natco Pharma has recommended second interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of Rs 2 each.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 17:24 IST

