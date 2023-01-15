National start-up day: Amid funding cloud, hopes for fresh pitch

The fifth episode of the second season of Shark Tank India, which was aired last week, saw a story unfold on live television. Ganesh Balakrishnan, who had come to raise funds for his casual footwear start-up Flatheads, made a pitch. All was going well until the difficult details came to the fore: Flatheads was neck-deep in losses, the founder was putting in money from his own pocket, and the venture was close to a complete collapse.

