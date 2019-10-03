NBA India debut: Apple to Croma, brands drum up buzz on basketball court

In a country that has never hosted a professional basketball game, the marketing blitz unleashed by the National Basketball Association and Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) could give several popular sporting events a run for their money. Apart from hefty advertising spends across media, an impressive roster of brands are backing NBA India that has Reliance Foundation as its strategic partner.

On Friday, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers face off at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai and the games go live on the SPNI network. SPNI has roped in brands such as Garnier, Croma, Apple and ...