NBCC: Analysts awaiting a pick-up in project execution and share price

NBCC has seen its market capitalisation erode by nearly half since November 2017 highs, despite a healthy and growing order book. The key reason for the weak Street sentiment is that execution has not matched the rising order book, which is also reflecting in the firm’s flat revenues and earnings growth for fiscal year 2018.

However, the situation is expected to reverse, with analysts seeing a pick-up in project execution and, consequently, the share price. Being a Navratan public sector player undertaking Project Management Consultancy (PMC) works for various ...