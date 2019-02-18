NBCC leads the race for Jaypee Infra with Rs 1000 crore offer

Indian lenders of are set to vote from Wednesday on the two offers made by government-owned Ltd and Pvt Ltd. The highest bidder will be announced by Saturday. While NBCC has made an offer of Rs 1,000 crore as upfront cash, Suraksha's offer was far less at Rs 10 crore.

In the committee of creditors (CoC) meeting held in New Delhi today, the has also decided to consider the request made by the home owners of for a forensic audit of the company. The home-owners got a seat in the table after the Supreme Court’s intervention last year.

was one of the 40-odd identified by the Reserve Bank of India in 2017 for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Jaypee Infratech, which has large tracks of land bank on both sides of Yamuna Expressway, had defaulted to its debt worth Rs 9,913 crore and did not deliver apartments to home owners after taking booking amount.

Lenders said the proposal made by is far better and will receive their approval. NBCC will raise fresh debt of Rs 2,000 crore and complete the stalled project in four years.“The lenders are keen on NBCC due to its better financial metrics. Besides, the lenders do not want any uncertainty especially after the upheaval at the Suraksha group – owned by Sudhir Valia, a co-promoter of Sun Pharmaceuticals,” said a source close to the development. The pharma company’s shares witnessed a sharp fall since December after reports that a whistle-blower complained to the Securities and Exchange Board of India alleging corporate governance lapses and related party transactions not previously disclosed to shareholders.

Valia is one of the promoter of Sun Pharma along and had raised funds by pledging his equity with lenders to invest in the real estate sector. After the fortunes of the real estate sector declined, the Suraksha group had difficulties in raising funds.

Interestingly, in May last year, Indian lenders had rejected an offer made by the Special Purpose Vehicle floated by Suraksha group saying the upfront cash was too low and the offer was not attractive enough. Later, in August 2018, the Supreme Court ordered re-bid of Jaypee Infratech after an amendment in the insolvency code which bought home buyers on par with the financial creditors.

Pvt Ltd was incorporated in October 2015 and it received its ARC license in September 2016. As on January 31 2018, the company managed 26 accounts with aggregate cost of Asset under Management (AUM) of Rs. 3570 crore. For the fiscal 2017, its total operating income was Rs 68 lakhs and profit of Rs 9 lakhs, as per a Care Rating statement issued in March last year.

On the other hand, for the fiscal ending March 2018, reported revenues of Rs 5905 crore and profit of Rs 333 crore. For the quarter ended December 2018, NBCC India’s net profit was Rs 78 crore and it earned revenues of Rs 1652 crore (see chart). As on Monday, NBCC India had a market capitalisation of Rs 9054 crore.