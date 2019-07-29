NBCC submits plan to complete unfinished projects of debt-laden Unitech

State-owned India Limited on Monday gave the Supreme Court a proposal to complete unfinished projects of debt-laden real estate company Limited, and suggested that a three-member panel led by a retired judge could monitor progress of its work.

A two judge bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud sought the homebuyers’ and Unitech’s response to NBCC’s plan to complete the unfinished projects. The details of the plan will be uploaded on a website for homebuyers, the top court said. The matter would be next heard on August 9.

During the last hearing on July 5, the two-judge Bench had asked the central government to come up with a plan for construction of stalled projects of Unitech, within ten days. Though had then resisted the idea and submitted that if it was allowed another three years, it could finish all the projects, the proposal was rejected by the top court.

"The homebuyers who are before us invested their money some 10-12 years back and now you are proposing another three years for completing the projects. Question is for how long do these homebuyers wait," the bench had then observed.

Earlier on May 9, the apex court had ordered withdrawal of all facilities given to promoters Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra, who have been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail since August 2017 for allegedly siphoning off the homebuyers’ money. The court said the Chandra brothers should be treated like ordinary prisoners in accordance with the prison manual.

The Chandra duo had been allowed a working space to try and negotiate with buyers and investors to raise money and complete the pending projects. The jail authorities had also been directed by the court to allow Sanjay Chandra's meetings with his company officials and lawyers so that he could raise money against the unencumbered assets of his company. However, irked by the company’s noncooperation with the court-appointed forensic auditors, the top court had ordered withdrawal of all these facilities.