NCLAT agrees to hear IL&FS auditors appealing against govt charges

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has agreed to hear Haskins & Sells LLP, B S R Associates LLP, the auditors of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), against a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order allowing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to implead these auditors for oppression and mismanagement of IL& FS. The case will be heard on August 19.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT had on July 18 allowed to government to prosecute Deloitte, BSR Associates and other auditors for their failure to detect and report the scams that took place at under their watch as auditors. Udayan Sen and Kalpesh Mehta, partners at Deloitte, and Sampath Ganesh, a partner at BSR & Associates, had also been impleaded as respondents by the NCLT order. On July 23, the NCLT Mumbai bench had stayed its own order for four weeks to allow the auditors to appeal against the order.

In its order, the NCLAT, while seeking the government’s response on the auditors’ plea against impleadment, said that the NCLT Mumbai bench’s order of stay would continue till August 19, when it would next hear the case. The central government and the NCLT would, however, be free to proceeding against the auditors in accordance with the law, a three-judge Bench led by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said.

The NCLT order is based on the findings of the probe conducted by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. While resigned as the auditor of the group in FY18, BSR, an affiliate of KPMG, did so in June well after the government sought to ban them from for five years. The NCLT has reserved its order on the issue of banning the auditors.