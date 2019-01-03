NCLAT asks NCLT Ahmedabad bench to expedite decision on Essar Steel bid

The (NCLAT) Thursday asked the Ahmedabad bench of (NCLT) to expeditiously take a final decision in the Essar Steel insolvency case, where Arcelot has emerged as the highest bidder.

A two-member bench, headed by NCLAT Justice S J Mukhopadhayam asked the NCLT bench to take an early decision in the matter as per the order passed by the in this regard.

The appellate tribunal was hearing an application filed by the committee of creditors (CoC) seeking an early decision.

Senior advocate appearing for the CoC said that NCLT was adjoining the matter without giving any reason twice.





The matter is listed at NCLT Ahmedabad on January 7 for next hearing.