NCLAT defers Hearing on ArcelorMittal pleas till July 2

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned till July 2 the hearing over the appeals filed by Essar Steel resolution applicants NuMetal and Arcelor Mittal.
A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya on Wednesday started the hearing. However, the matter remained part-heard due to paucity of time.
The appellate tribunal is closing for a month for summer vacation.
