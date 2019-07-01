NCLAT directs NCLT to decide IBC plea against JP Associates in 6 weeks

The NCLAT Monday directed the National Company Law Tribunal to decide the insolvency plea filed by ICICI Bank against Jaiprakash Associates in six weeks.

The private sector lender had approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking a direction to NCLT Allahabad-bench to expedite the hearing on its insolvency petition against Jaypee Group firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

Hearing the matter, a three-judge bench of the NCLAT headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhyaya directed the NCLT Allahabad to decide on admitting the plea preferably in six weeks.

In September 2018, ICICI Bank had filed a petition before the NCLT Allahabad bench seeking to start insolvency proceedings against JAL, which is into infrastructure and real estate space.

In its plea before the appellate tribunal, the bank had submitted that there has been no progress in its petition filed before the NCLT Allahabad in last nine months.

JAL's subsidiary Jaypee Infratech is already going through corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

According to the bank, JAL owes around Rs 1,296 crore and it had approached the NCLT to recover the dues by filing an insolvency plea against JAL, under section 7 of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

However, JAL challenged the petition before the Allahabad High Court but the same was rejected. JAL then moved the Supreme Court, which too refused to stay the application.