NCLT adjourns Zee Entertainment lenders' pleas against merger to Feb 2

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has adjourned the matter of lenders looking to prevent a between Zee and to February 2.

The matter had come up in the court on Thursday, where IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and IDBI Bank had sought permission to file applications to intervene in the proposed merger, according to informed sources.

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), an operational creditor of Zee, is also part of the proceedings, it is reliably learnt.

But last week, IPRS had filed an application at the NCLT, Mumbai to claim dues worth Rs 211 crore towards royalty payment.

Zee had said that it would contest this. Similarly, last month, IDBI Bank, a financial creditor, had moved NCLT, Mumbai seeking Rs 149.60 crore in dues.