NCLT adjourns Zee Entertainment lenders' pleas against merger to Feb 2

-
ALSO READ
CCI gives conditional nod to Zee-Sony merger, formal order awaited
99.99% of Zee Entertainment shareholders vote for merger with Sony
Zee is in talks with CCI to get approval for merger with Sony Entertainment
Zee-Sony merger gets BSE, NSE nod after agreement signed last December
Zee Entertainment dips 6% amid reports of CCI scrutiny over Sony deal
-
The matter had come up in the NCLT court on Thursday, where IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and IDBI Bank had sought permission to file applications to intervene in the proposed merger, according to informed sources.
The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), an operational creditor of Zee, is also part of the proceedings, it is reliably learnt.
A mail sent to Zee Entertainment elicited no response till the time of going to press.
But last week, IPRS had filed an application at the NCLT, Mumbai to claim dues worth Rs 211 crore towards royalty payment.
Zee had said that it would contest this. Similarly, last month, IDBI Bank, a financial creditor, had moved NCLT, Mumbai seeking Rs 149.60 crore in dues.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 21:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU