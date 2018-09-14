JUST IN
Are brands cashing-in on social issues with a wave of corporate activism?
NCLT allows Shivinder Singh to withdraw petition against brother Malvinder

Their mother, Nimmi Singh, bedridden since suffering a stroke last year, played peacemaker between the brothers

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

Shivinder and Malvinder
The National Company Law Tribunal's Principal Bench in Delhi has allowed dismissal of the case filed by former co-promoter of Fortis Healthcare, Shivinder Singh against his brother Malvinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani who headed RHC Holding.

Fortis Healthcare co-founder Shivinder Singh on Thursday had decided to withdraw the case he had filed against his brother Malvinder Singh at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and agreed to try to solve the dispute with mediation from family elders.

Their mother, Nimmi Singh, bedridden since suffering a stroke last year, played peacemaker between the brothers. Sources said she had stopped eating for the past few days and had constantly been making calls and sending emails to the two brothers.

She may have avoided a legal tangle for her family at least for now, but sources close to Shivinder claimed he was not very hopeful of the negotiations yielding results. If talks failed, another court case might be in the offing.

This time, apart from the two brothers, their uncles (at least a couple of them) are supposed to get involved in the talks. Shivinder has communicated a deadline that he has in mind for the process. If things do not move towards a mutually agreed-to resolution, the younger brother is likely to take legal action again.

Nimmi Singh is at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas ashram in Amritsar; the brothers are in Delhi. Her cousin, Gurinder Dhillon, is the current guru of the ashram. The family would decide when and where to meet and discuss. As of now, the NCLT's principal Bench will be hearing the withdrawal application on Friday.
First Published: Fri, September 14 2018. 11:36 IST

