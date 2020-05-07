JUST IN
NCLT cancels this year's summer vacation for all benches across the country

The Delhi-based principal bench was scheduled to go on summer vacation in the month of June.

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Several judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies have also cancelled their summer vacations as they were closed during the lockdown.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has cancelled the scheduled summer vacation for all its benches across the country this year. In a notification, issued by the registrar on May 5, NCLT said it has cancelled summer vacation for this year and all benches of NCLT will function during the said period.

“President, National Company Law Tribunal is pleased to order that summer vacations falling in the months of May/June/July 2020 as shown in the calendar of the respective NCLT benches stand cancelled and all benches of NCLT shall function during the said period,” it said.

First Published: Thu, May 07 2020. 23:03 IST

