NCLT cancels this year's summer vacation for all benches across the country

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has cancelled the scheduled summer vacation for all its benches across the country this year. In a notification, issued by the registrar on May 5, NCLT said it has cancelled summer vacation for this year and all benches of NCLT will function during the said period.
The Delhi-based principal bench was scheduled to go on summer vacation in the month of June.
Several judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies have also cancelled their summer vacations as they were closed during the lockdown.
