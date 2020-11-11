NCLT directs ArcelorMittal to pay Rs 1,300 cr for use of slurry pipeline

The Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed – the successful resolution applicant for Essar Steel – to pay right to usage (RTU) charges to Odisha Slurry Pipeline Infrastructure (OSPIL) as corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) cost.

In its 322-page order passed on Tuesday, on the basis of an application moved by Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) as a financial creditor of OSPIL, the tribunal has determined that the usage charges for the use of slurry pipeline for running Essar Steel as a going concern during the CIRP period, are IRP (insolvency resolution process) costs.

The right to usage charges calculated by Srei amounts to Rs 1,300 crore. The court held that the resolution applicant (for Essar Steel) had contravened the provisions of the approved resolution plan by not making payment of such IRP costs that had been provided in the resolution plan and approved by the adjudicating authority.The costs to OSPIL have been directed to be paid by the resolution applicant (ArcelorMittal) by December 15, 2020, failing which the tribunal can pass a liquidation order against Essar Steel.

The additional cost comes eleven months after the joint acquisition of Essar Steel under the insolvency law by and Nippon Steel in a Rs 42,000 crore deal. It was then renamed AM/NS India.

AM/NS India declined to comment on the order, but it is expected that the order will be challenged. A spokesperson from Srei said that it had always maintained that Essar should have paid the outstanding RTU charges to OSPIL.

“Consequent to Essar's resolution, the successful resolution applicant ought to have paid the same in terms of its approved resolution plan. If the payments were made, OSPIL would have serviced its debts due to its lenders and there would have been no occasion for it to be taken for insolvency as the lenders/shareholders of OSPIL would not have suffered any losses. Hence, our stance has been vindicated by Ahmedabad Bench,” it added.

OSPIL owns and operates the 253-km slurry pipeline connecting AM/NS India’s iron ore beneficiation plant in Dabuna with the 12-million tonne pellet plant in Paradip. It is a critical asset for the steel plant.The pipeline was leased to Essar and the arrangement with OSPIL was captured in the Right to Use Agreement.

Incidentally, OSPIL’s shareholding was such that India Growth Opportunities Fund (IGOF), a scheme of Srei Multiple Asset Investment Trust (SMAI), had a 69 per cent equity while the balance was with Essar Steel.

OSPIL landed in NCLT, as it defaulted on payment to lenders. submitted a Rs 2,359 crore resolution plan, which was approved by the Cuttack Bench of the earlier this year, even as SIFL had challenged it; SIFL has challenged it in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and a decision is pending.

The Essar Steel bidding – that saw a spate of litigations – was completed last year after some 865 days. In the interim, there was additional outgo as ArcelorMittal had to pay Rs 7,469 crore for defaulting – Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron – to become eligible for the Essar bid under IBC.

However, the resolution even after a long wait became one of the biggest success stories under IBC as secured financial creditors recovered 90 per cent dues. The latest directive from Ahmedabad opens yet another chapter in the process.

Rishav Banerjee, one of the counsels appearing for SIFL, said, “In the past few years, we have witnessed several instances where a corporate debtor committed default and was taken into insolvency because the corporate debtor couldn’t recover its dues from its own creditors. OSPIL was one such case.”

“This judgment will definitely serve as a precedent on the issue of CIRP cost, the consequences for not paying CIRP cost and on the issue as to who can approach the adjudicating authority if a resolution plan is contravened,” he added.



