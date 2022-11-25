NCLT dismisses bankruptcy proceedings against GTL Infra, GTL Ltd

The (NCLT) on Friday dismissed the proceedings against Infrastructure, a tower firm and its associate company GTL, saying both the are financially viable and have enough cash flow to repay their debt.

In two separate orders, the NCLT’s Mumbai bench said Infrastructure has repaid Rs 16,915 crore to its lenders between 2011 and 2018, which shows the company is reasonably healthy and can repay its sustainable debt. The company generates monthly revenues of Rs 120 crore, which is net of taxes, the order dated November 18 said.

The court said several owe Infrastructure money as it has made claims of Rs 13,393 crore against Aircel and others. “Further, the tribunal has directed to pay Rs 900 crore to the corporate debtor. Moreover, the company has to recover Rs 49.84 crore from Tata Teleservices; Rs 20.38 crore from ATC, and Rs 351 crore from BSNL in pending arbitration proceedings.

The amount received would be sufficient to repay the debt of the petitioner (Canara Bank),” the court said in its order.

After the Supreme Court’s judgement in 2021 that cancelled 2G-based licences, several did not pay their tower rentals to -- leading to financial stress. currently provides services to Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

The court said the company’s business is sustainable and is a viable concern under the current management, and the overall financial health of the company is not bad enough to be admitted under . “The adjudicated and unadjudicated claims of are far more than the debt claimed in the petition,” the court said, while dismissing Canara Bank’s petition.

Citing a judgement, the tribunal said it can be concluded that the existence of debt and default are not the only criteria in deciding an application under Section 7 of the code (IBC) to admit a company for bankruptcy and the tribunal has the discretion to reject an application. But the court said such discretion has to be exercised taking into account the viability of the company under the present management, feasibility of bankruptcy initiation, and overall financial health of GTL Infrastructure. If the bankruptcy is initiated, then all existing contracts with clients will be terminated, and the company will lose its cash flow which will be a loss for all stakeholders.