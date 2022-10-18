JUST IN
Ministry of Corporate Affairs nominates two directors on board of IL&FS
Corporate funding in global solar sector falls 18% to $18.7 bn: Report
NCLT extends Reliance Capital resolution process deadline to Jan 31
Air India aims 30% international mkt share in 5 years: CEO Campbell Wilson
Down 66% YoY, total deal value in Q3FY23 second lowest since 2017: Report
Centre seeks waiver in key norm for IDBI Bank stake sale: Report
ONGC Videsh making a proposal to retake 20% stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1
USFDA issues four observations to Alembic Pharma's Panelav plant
NMDC set to call for EoI for appointment of consultant for mining license
Musk's SpaceX seeks DoT's nod for Starlink broadband-from-space services
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ministry of Corporate Affairs nominates two directors on board of IL&FS
Business Standard

NCLT extends Reliance Capital debt resolution deadline to January

This is the third deadline extension as the lenders seek better offers from the bidders

Topics
NCLT | Reliance Captial | IBC rules

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the deadline to complete the debt resolution process of Reliance Capital to January next year from November 1 this year. This is the third time the deadline has been extended as the lenders seek better offers from the bidders.

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) rules, the administrator had to originally close the resolution by June 3.

Earlier, Reliance Capital lenders had given an extension of 30 days to bidders for submission of binding bids, along with a deposit of Rs 75 crore by October 31. The deadline for the binding offer is also expected to be extended.

Reliance Capital had received 14 non-binding bids for its multiple businesses. Six companies had submitted bids for the entire company, while the rest of the bidders had submitted bids for its multiple subsidiaries.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NCLT

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 17:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.