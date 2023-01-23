NCLT's final order on bankrupt Reliance Capital auction by next week

-
The Indian lenders failed to hold the second auction to sell the assets of Reliance Capital today after the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai Bench pronounced an oral order that its directions to maintain the status quo will continue till it passes the final order.
The matter is reserved for judgement and the NCLT Bench mentioned that the order will be issued next week.
Torrent, which was the highest bidder in the first round, had moved the NCLT against the lenders move to hold a second round to get better value for Reliance Capital assets.
Lenders have argued that as both Torrent and Hinduja offers are sub-optimal, they have to carry out the second round of auction to get a better valuation than Rs 8,640 crore offered by Torrent.
The Hinduja group has offered Rs 9,000 crore after the first round of auction leading to litigation by Torrent.
"This effectively means that the rebid proposed by the Committee of Creditors has been stayed till the final order is issued by the NCLT," said a legal source.
Reliance Capital was sent for debt resolution by the Reserve Bank of India after the company defaulted to loans worth Rs 24,000 crore.
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 21:15 IST
