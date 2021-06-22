JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Airtel announces partnership with Tata group for 5G network solutions
Business Standard

NCLT to pass order on Kalrock-Jalan's plan for Jet Airways revival today

The airline suspended operations in April 2019 and is under insolvency for nearly two years

Topics
NCLT | Jet Airways

BS Reporter 

Jet Airways

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pass its order on the Kalrock-Jalan consortium’s plan for revival of Jet Airways on Tuesday.

The airline suspended operations in April 2019 and is under insolvency for nearly two years. It has admitted creditor claims of over Rs 15,000 crore.

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium, which was selected by a Committee of Creditors last October has proposed to repay financial creditors and employees around Rs 1,200 crore over five years and hopes to re-establish Jet Airways as a full service airline with 30 aircraft.

The consortium has demanded a historicity regarding airport slots used by Jet Airways prior to its collapse and the tribunal ruling on this aspect will be keenly watched.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 22 2021. 01:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU