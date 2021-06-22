NCLT to pass order on Kalrock-Jalan's plan for Jet Airways revival today

-
ALSO READ
Revival hopes fuel 500% surge in Jet Airways stock since September 2020
Kalrock-Jalan consortium to invest Rs 1,375 crore in debt-laden Jet Airways
Kalrock-Jalan consortium confident of getting NCLT nod for Jet revival plan
Govt has assured we will get back slots of Jet Airways: Murari Lal Jalan
Jet Airways: Kalrock-Jalan consortium seeks task force on airport slots
-
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pass its order on the Kalrock-Jalan consortium’s plan for revival of Jet Airways on Tuesday.
The airline suspended operations in April 2019 and is under insolvency for nearly two years. It has admitted creditor claims of over Rs 15,000 crore.
The Kalrock-Jalan consortium, which was selected by a Committee of Creditors last October has proposed to repay financial creditors and employees around Rs 1,200 crore over five years and hopes to re-establish Jet Airways as a full service airline with 30 aircraft.
The consortium has demanded a historicity regarding airport slots used by Jet Airways prior to its collapse and the tribunal ruling on this aspect will be keenly watched.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU