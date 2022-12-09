NDTV approves proposal to invite two Adani nominees on its board

-
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Friday said its board of directors had approved on Friday a proposal to invite RRPR Holding, an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to nominate two directors on its board.
The appointment of directors, NDTV said, would be taken up at its next board meet on December 23. RRPR Holding has 29.18 per cent shareholding in NDTV.
The Adani open offer for additional shares in NDTV, which concluded on Monday, had given it 8.26 per cent more in terms of stake.
This had taken its total stake to 37.44 per cent, making it the largest shareholder in the company, ahead of the founder-promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, who together hold 32.26 per cent in NDTV.
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 22:20 IST
