JUST IN
Airtel allocates equity worth Rs 71 crore to foreign debt bond holders
Lenders purposely delaying Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock tells NCLT
Reliance Capital e-auction to kick off on Dec 19; base bid at Rs 5,300 cr
Hero MotoCorp announces resignation of Malo Le Masson; CFO takes charge
Capex by CPSEs accelerates to 60% of annual target during Apr-Nov period
Marico to acquire 100% stake in Vietnamese personal care brand Beauty X
NTT India to invest $2 bn in data centres, submarine cable, renewables
V-Guard Industries to acquire Sunflame Enterprises for Rs 660 crore
Govt working out transaction structure of RINL strategic sale: Dipam Secy
Some ultra long-haul flights facing delays, working to resolve matter: AI
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Airtel allocates equity worth Rs 71 crore to foreign debt bond holders
Drug, medical services firm PharmEasy may lay off hundreds of employees
Business Standard

NDTV approves proposal to invite two Adani nominees on its board

The appointment of directors, NDTV said, would be taken up at its next board meet on December 23

Topics
NDTV | board of directors | Adani Enterprises

BS Reporter 

NDTV logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Friday said its board of directors had approved on Friday a proposal to invite RRPR Holding, an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to nominate two directors on its board.

The appointment of directors, NDTV said, would be taken up at its next board meet on December 23. RRPR Holding has 29.18 per cent shareholding in NDTV.

The Adani open offer for additional shares in NDTV, which concluded on Monday, had given it 8.26 per cent more in terms of stake.

This had taken its total stake to 37.44 per cent, making it the largest shareholder in the company, ahead of the founder-promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, who together hold 32.26 per cent in NDTV.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NDTV

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.