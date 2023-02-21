JUST IN
HSBC's pre-tax profit jumps 15.04% to $1.277 bn in India for 2022
Near-term demand worries in replacements biz cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook

There could be some margin relief on account of falling input costs

Topics
Apollo Tyres | automobile industry | Markets

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Apollo strives to build brands

Led by a strong operating performance, Apollo Tyres posted better than expected financials in the December quarter. Higher gross margins led to a surge in operating profit and the softening raw material basket is a positive for profitability going ahead. Despite the improved show, the stock is expected to be range bound given the subdued outlook for domestic and international replacement segments.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 18:33 IST

