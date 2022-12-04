JUST IN
Business Standard

Nearly 100% of 2-wheeler market will shift to EVs in 3 yrs: Bhavish Agarwal

Plans to roll out electric two-wheelers in every segment in the next 12 months

Topics
Electric vehicles in India | two wheeler sales | Ola Electric Mobility

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Ola Electric, EV Scooters, Two-Wheelers

Ola Electric will roll out its complete offering of electric scooters and motorcycles in each segment of the market — premium, mass premium and economical — in the next 12 months in an effort to push for a near full conversion of the two-wheeler market to electric in three years. It is also aiming to become profitable sometime next year.

Read our full coverage on Electric vehicles in India

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 17:00 IST

