Nearly 90% companies planning salary hikes in 2021: Aon India Survey

In what might bring some cheer to pandemic-hit India Inc. workforce, global professional services firm Aon’s latest Salary Trends Survey in India has projected that 87 per cent of surveyed plan to give salary hikes in 2021.

The share of projected to offer at least some percentage of in 2021 is up from 71 per cent in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on salary increment plans across sectors. The extent of salary hikes is also set to improve in 2021, as roughly 61 per cent of the are planning increments of 5-10 per cent as compared to only 4.5 per cent in 2020.

As a result, as against an actual average salary rise of 6.1 per cent in 2020, the trend projected for 2021 stands at 7.3 per cent. One of the largest and most comprehensive of its kind in India, the Aon Salary Trends Survey has analysed data across 1,050 companies from more than 20 industries.

Among the sectors, the survey has projected IT, pharma & life sciences and ITeS among those looking to pay highest increase in salary while hospitality, real estate, infrastructure and engineering services may offer the lowest increase due to COVID-19 impact coupled with slower road to recovery than other sectors, said Navneet Rattan, Director at Aon in India’s Performance and Rewards Solutions practice.

Apparently, the average salary increase of 6.1 per cent in 2020 is also the lowest in the history of the survey, even lower than 6.3 per cent recorded in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008. The rise in average hike from 6.1 per cent in 2020 to projected 7.3 per cent in 2021 is also because of fewer organisations going for no increase than in 2020, said Rattan. On the other hand, two third of surveyed companies either aim to provide similar or higher increments in 2021 compared to 2020.

The survey pegs around 26.7 per cent companies projected to offer higher salary increase over last year in 2021 with another 39.8 per cent planning to offer same hike as 2020 whereas 33.5 per cent companies intend to offer lower in 2021 than 2020.

According to Rattan, unlike in previous years when external factors drove decisions, organisations were taking more inward view for benchmarks post-COVID. Further, recognising the fact that 2020 has been a "special year", Nitin Sethi, a partner at Aon, and CEO of the firm’s Performance and Rewards Solutions practice in India noted that business leaders were putting investments in their employees and clients ahead of shareholder return.

"Despite the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and its deep impact on the economy, organizations in India have shown tremendous resilience and a mature view on talent," said Sethi.

The impact of COVID-19 has also been varied on different sectors and organizations, with high differentials in salary increases, both within and across industries. "The difference between industries with highest increase to lowest increase hits 7.2 per cent points as compared to mere 2.4 per cent points in 2019," said Rattan.

While employee location as one of the basis for deciding pay has been prevalent before the pandemic, the rise in remote location among workforce has led to organisations projected to rationalise cost through a rejig in pay segments like HRA. On the other hand, budgets for employee benefits are also lower than pre-COVID levels due to lower utilisation of some of the benefits like company accommodation and car lease, among others.

According to Sethi and Rattan, organisations are now looking at benefits differently even as cost of other benefits come down. Also, going forward, more organisations are looking at utilising budgets for hiring key talents for niche skills and rare roles rather than across the board with companies willing to compensate more for such skills relevant to their industry.

In terms of hiring, while a part of India Inc. is already hiring, some companies in sectors like e-commerce and early stage firms have seen more growth. "Some companies have used opportunity to shore up the quality of their leadership team. What companies have also done is they have reduced their workforce that is optimal for now. Whether hiring would pick up or not would also depend on how second wave of the pandemic impacts," Sethi added.

"Business and HR leaders made hard decisions in second and third quarters of 2020 and are now betting on the green shoots of improving consumer demand. They see the need to invest in talent as a critical part of their recovery and growth prospects."