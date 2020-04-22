JUST IN
Big NBFCs need direct liquidity line from RBI: Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj
Need to open industry across zones amid Covid-19 lockdown: CII to govt

The Home Ministry order classifies areas of large outbreak, or clusters with a significant spread of the virus, as 'hotspots' or red zones.

Earthmovers are seen on Andheri flyover to complete the repair work as instructed by the state government during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Industry should be allowed to operate across the country and not just outside ‘red zones', the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) told the government on Tuesday, a day after some segments were allowed to resume work.

The CII has pointed out the need to define hotspots clearly and publish the list on a real-time basis.
