Need to open industry across zones amid Covid-19 lockdown: CII to govt

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India awaits PM's word on lockdown as cases top 10,000
40 deaths in a day: India suffers its biggest single-day Covid-19 toll yet
Fighting coronavirus: The other frontline workers of the pandemic
Coronavirus LIVE: Global cases cross 1.6-million mark; death toll at 95,685
CII seeks incentive package for lockdown-hit mining and metals sector
-
Industry should be allowed to operate across the country and not just outside ‘red zones', the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) told the government on Tuesday, a day after some segments were allowed to resume work.
The Home Ministry order classifies areas of large outbreak, or clusters with a significant spread of the virus, as 'hotspots' or red zones.
The CII has pointed out the need to define hotspots clearly and publish the list on a real-time basis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU