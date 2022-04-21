Nestle India's Q1 profit falls 1% to Rs 595 crore; revenue rises 10%

-
ALSO READ
Nestle India bucks rural growth trend in Q4 with 9% YoY revenue spike
Election results 2022: Date, time, how & where to watch counting of votes
FMCG shares under pressure; HUL, Godrej Consumer, Nestle slide up to 4%
Sensex, Nifty end on a flat note; ITC gains 2%, Tata Steel slips 3%
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
-
Shares of Nestle India slipped 1.12 per cent, in an otherwise upbeat market, after the company's net profit declined by 1.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 594.7 crore in March quarter (Q1CY21). The company had posted net profit of Rs Rs 602.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The FMCG major, however, registered a near 10 per cent growth YoY in total income to Rs 4,002.14 crore from Rs 3,640.47 crore. While the domestic sales were largely driven by volume growth and sales mix, exports took a hit as it declined by 1 per cent YoY due to change in product mix. The total sales (Rs 3,950.9 crore) and domestic sales (Rs 3,794.2 crore) increased by 9.7 per cent and 10.2 per cent respectively in a year.
Cost of input cost materials dampened the profit from operations, which declined by 0.9 per cent YoY to Rs 832.45 crore.
Operating margin lowering by 200bps for 1QCY22 as compared to the same quarter last year due to higher commodity prices, particularly edible oil and packaging materials, partly offset by better realisations.
The management remains cautious of continued inflation as it shadows short-to-medium term growth outlook. "As costs of key raw and packaging materials are witnessing 10-year highs, it has impacted profit from operations. Continued inflation is likely to be a key factor in the short to medium term. We are confident of facing this turbulence with strategies of scale, efficiencies, mix and pricing all of which we will deploy judiciously," said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director at Nestlé India.
Category wise, the management said that the out-of-home business posted better-than-expected Q1 results. "KitKat and Nestlé Munch, both registered double-digit growth. Nescafé Classic and Sunrise delivered double-digit growth, supported by generating demand inputs to leverage the consumption season," the management added.
On 11 April 2022, the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend for 2022 of Rs 25 per equity share, which will be paid on and from 6 May 2022 along with the final dividend for 2021 of Rs 65 per equity share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU