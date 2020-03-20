Nestle India's resurrection from Maggi debacle is virtually unparalleled

If the Greeks have to recreate their mythology today, the choice for a parallel character in the world of business to that of the phoenix would probably be obvious.

Nestlé India’s steep fall inside a pit of fire and its majestic rise since is nothing short of a resurrection story — like a phoenix reborn, rising from the ashes. From a company with steadily falling volumes that touched a nadir in 2015, and rumours of it being forced to shutter down, the food and beverages major emerged as one of the most aggressive entities in the fast moving consumer goods sector in ...