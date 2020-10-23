Nestle India to invest Rs 2,600 cr over four years to boost production

-
ALSO READ
Nestle India's business loss could be more than 30%, says MD Narayanan
War of words: ITC, Nestle redraw the battle lines after HC ruling
ITC and Nestle can't claim monopoly over noodle brands: Madras HC
Mid-single digit growth in India market in July-Sept quarter: Nestle
Nestle India slips 5% after Q1 profit margin contracts YoY
-
Swiss food and beverages giant Nestle today unveiled an Rs 2,600 crore investment plan for the Indian market. The firm that already has eight manufacturing plants across the country, plans to invest the majority of the amount in enhancing its production capabilities over the next four years.
“We are proud of our 108-year long association with the nation and nearly six-decade long manufacturing journey. As a vindication of the confidence and trust in the Nestlé journey in India, I am pleased to share that we plan to invest Rs 2,600 crore over the next three to four years to augment our existing manufacturing capacities, as well as towards our new under construction ‘state of the art’ factory in Sanand, Gujarat”, said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestle India.
ALSO READ: Nestle India Q3 pre-tax profit up 12.4% to Rs 787 cr on better sales
Apart from investing in its plants, the firm has set aside some portions to boost its operational efficiency.
The announcement is in line with its long-term plan for the local market, under which its plans to focus on consolidating its business activities by adding capacity and strengthening the market position of its newly launched products.
Last year, it had announced a green field project for ramping up production capacity of its two of the most popular products - Maggi noodles and Kitkat. Both the brands are market leaders in their respective categories with over 60 per cent market share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU