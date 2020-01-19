Nestle's turnaround: Steps taken after Maggi crisis seem to be paying off

Minutes after the trading began at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) last Friday, the stock price for Nestle India shot up — touching its highest point ever at Rs 15,599. That’s three times the value of the stock at the time of the 2015 Maggi fiasco; that’s also one of the highest among its peers in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector today.

In the last one year, its stock has gained over 38 per cent. Among contemporaries, Hindustan Unilever stands at 17.58 per cent, Dabur at 16.48 per cent, Marico -8.11 per cent and ITC -18.31 per cent. Nestle also ...