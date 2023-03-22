JUST IN
Net zero target: MSMEs stuck between caught between a rock and a hard place
Business Standard

Net zero target: How MSMEs are caught between a rock and a hard place

Amid a green push by governments across the globe, small industries rue lack of resources and help in energy transition

Topics
MSMEs | Climate Change | Energy

Sarthak Choudhury  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Politicians and Twitter warriors around the globe have a new buzzword among them: Net zero. Everyone appears to be keen to state their commitment to net zero, with India providing an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore to achieve energy transition and net-zero objectives in its Budget for FY24, even as the latest and final report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that current efforts are not enough to curb global warming.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 17:35 IST

