Netflix says user engagement up in India even as global subscribers log out

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday said that it was seeing an "uptick" in user engagement in India, even as it lost 200,000 global subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. Netflix follows a January-December accounting year.

The uptick, the company said during an investor call, was led by both local content initiatives and affordable subscription packs, prompting a wider set of users to try out the service in India. Netflix did not say who these users were, though it did admit that it was making good progress in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, where it was seeing "nice ...