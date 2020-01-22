Netmagic lines up $7 billion globally, bets big on Indian market

Data centre provider Netmagic, which was acquired by Japanese technology firm NTT, is bullish on the India market.

The firm expected to continue its growth of 30 per cent, as it sees increasing demand driven by policy and business requirements. "We have delivered 30 per cent growth in the last four years, and anticipate the same next year, too," said Sharad Sanghi, CEO — Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure (India) of NTT. Netmagic's parent firm, NTT, launched its global data centre division that includes India as a separate region, in addition to Americas, ...