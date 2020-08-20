Netmeds' journey to a sweet deal as Reliance picks up a majority stake

When Pradeep Dadha first talked to Mukesh Ambani’s son, Akash, and daughter, Isha, over Microsoft Teams, one can only guess whether he expected the virtual meeting to be this fruitful. But what is certain is that Dadha’s early entry in the online pharmacy delivery space has worked well for him.

Reliance Retail has picked up a majority stake for Rs 620 crore in his Chennai-based start-up. Dadha’s Netmeds, a collective that includes Vitalic Health and its subsidiaries, was founded in 2015 and is one of the earliest players in the online pharmacy delivery segment. Dadha ...