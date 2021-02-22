Putting all controversies to rest, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said that it never certified any traditional medicine as a cure for Covid-19. WHO's clarification came via a tweet that is believed to have been motivated by the controversy that arose after Ayurved relaunched a medicine on the same day. In its tweet, the health advisory organisation wrote: “ has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of #Covid.”



Earlier in the day, the firm had relaunched its Coronil medicine, which it claims can cure Covid-19 and provide adequate immunity against.

In the presence of the country’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, MD Acharya Balkrishna said that Coronil has been granted a certificate of pharmaceutical product, licensed by the Controller General of India, in accordance with the WHO's Good Manufacturing Practices.