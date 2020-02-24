New appointment of MDs at ACC, Ambuja Cements to streamline business

The appointment of new managing directors at LafargeHolcim-controlled ACC and Ambuja Cements last week is expected to further streamline the reporting structure in the group, bringing in better alignment in operations. ACC on Thursday said Neeraj Akhoury, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company tendered his resignation with effect from Thursday.

In a separate announcement, Ambuja Cements said Akhoury is the company’s new MD and CEO, with Bimlendra Jha, CEO of Ambuja Cements, resigning from the same post. At ACC, Sridhar Balakrishnan, former chief ...