Mantra to revive ghost malls: New brands, right product mix are key

Before he finalised a store at the struggling Atria Mall, Tata Starbucks's CEO Sumitro Ghosh engaged in a little road test. He drove towards the mall from Marine Drive, imagined a Starbucks on his right and took a U-turn to get there. It took him four minutes to get there.

He then added a couple of minutes for ordering a beverage and when he realised that the exercise didn't set him back more than seven or ten minutes, he opened a store there. A few months ago Inox kicked off a multiplex theatre along with a cocktail lounge on the top floor of the mall. It helped even more when ...