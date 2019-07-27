New economy to be pillar for future plans of country's biggest realtors

The new economy is calling upon the country’s biggest real estate developers. Builders are tilting towards providing infrastructure for the new economy. The data boom, the e-commerce revolution, and a rise in digital commerce have opened up the infrastructure segment for major real estate developers, so much so that some have started subsidiaries.

Hiranandani Group, one of the largest developers in the country, is moving into e-commerce logistics, warehousing, co-working, and the data centre space. The company has allocated around Rs 2,500 crore for the new developments. It ...