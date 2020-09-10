JUST IN
New hiring at RIL starts tapering, standalone employee count declines

According to data RIL collates on its website, the company's number of employees in FY20 at a standalone level declined 9 per cent year-on-year

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

In Thursday’s trade, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) nearly touched the $200 billion mark. Though the growth in its market capitalisation also came with an impressive rise in direct employment, that may now be tapering.

The scrip crossed market capitalisation of Rs 15.4 trillion at one point during Thursday's trade, which was 94 per cent higher than Rs 7.96 trillion market cap on September 10, 2018. However, at the standalone level, the number of RIL employees, in fact, has been declining for the last two years. According to data RIL collates on its website, the ...

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 20:00 IST

