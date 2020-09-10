New hiring at RIL starts tapering, standalone employee count declines

In Thursday’s trade, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) nearly touched the $200 billion mark. Though the growth in its market capitalisation also came with an impressive rise in direct employment, that may now be tapering.

The scrip crossed market capitalisation of Rs 15.4 trillion at one point during Thursday's trade, which was 94 per cent higher than Rs 7.96 trillion market cap on September 10, 2018. However, at the standalone level, the number of RIL employees, in fact, has been declining for the last two years. According to data RIL collates on its website, the ...