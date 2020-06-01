New launches, cost-control efforts, margin improvement crucial for Lupin

Lupin’s better-than-expected performance in the March quarter (Q4) was led by markets in India and the US. The Indian market, which accounts for 13 per cent of its revenues, grew by 13.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as compared to the 9-11 per cent registered by peers.

While sales in the US were expected to decline, given higher base in the year-ago quarter, the fall was marginally lower than expected. North America, its single-largest market, which contributes 42 per cent to the firm’s revenues, declined 9.3 per cent YoY. Motilal Oswal Financial Services had anticipated a ...