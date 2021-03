JB Chemicals: New launches, market share gains to drive growth

At 28 per cent, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals posted the best quarterly revenue growth performance in the December quarter among larger generic pharma companies. The KKR-owned pharma major which gets about 48 per cent of its revenues from the domestic formulation space outperformed its peers in the quarter on the back of strong growth in the cardiovascular segment.

The company continues to fare better than peers in the current quarter as well. At 11-13 per cent y-o-y in the first two months of the March quarter, its growth is ahead of the sector’s 1-5 per cent over the same ...