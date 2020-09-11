Godrej Properties to maintain growth; new launches treble in 6 years

From its lows in May this year, Godrej Properties has been one of the better-performing realty stocks, making a 74 per cent gain on the back of standout June quarter results (Q1). Over the last five years, its market share in the National Capital Region (NCR), Pune and Bengaluru has increased from below 1 per cent to over 3.5-4.1 per cent in these regions.

In Mumbai, its share improved by 200 basis points (bps)to over 4.4 per cent. This is on the back of new launches and bookings that have trebled over the last six years from 3 million square feet in FY14 to about 8.8 million square ...