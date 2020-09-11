JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

SC decision on Anil Ambani guarantee to decide fate of other promoters
Business Standard

Godrej Properties to maintain growth; new launches treble in 6 years

Falling operating cash flows could make it difficult to meet return on equity target, say analysts

Topics
Godrej Properties | Compass | stocks

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi 

From its lows in May this year, Godrej Properties has been one of the better-performing realty stocks, making a 74 per cent gain on the back of standout June quarter results (Q1). Over the last five years, its market share in the National Capital Region (NCR), Pune and Bengaluru has increased from below 1 per cent to over 3.5-4.1 per cent in these regions.

In Mumbai, its share improved by 200 basis points (bps)to over 4.4 per cent. This is on the back of new launches and bookings that have trebled over the last six years from 3 million square feet in FY14 to about 8.8 million square ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU