New programme gives HDFC Bank customers financing at Apollo Hospitals

and on Wednesday announced they will partner for a programme that will allow the private lender's customers to get financing options for medical treatments at the hospital chain.

The HealthyLife Programme is created exclusively for customers who will get round the clock access to emergency Apollo Doctor at No Cost on Apollo 24|7 along with a plethora of benefits such as choice of payment options and ease of finance for treatments at all

Aditya Puri, Managing Director of HDFC Bank, and Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Group launched the programme at an event held over video.

"To me it is like a mini health mission that will revolutionise access to quality healthcare for millions of our countrymen. They can get medical services at a place and time of their choice. We are inspired by the prime minister’s clarion call on Independence Day to provide healthcare services for all through the National Digital Health Mission. I am extremely happy and proud to launch this,” said Puri, calling this initiative a holistic health care solution.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “I am excited to be a part of this launch as the objective is to make lives healthy while making the process convenient and easy for the customers. We are glad to partner with and provide real-time access to world class Apollo expertise on Apollo 24|7. I am sure that this association will usher in positive changes in both healthcare and the financial sector of our country and propel the PMs vision of a Healthy India.”