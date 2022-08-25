New rules allow Telcos to lay infra on private properties without approval

Telecom firms will not require any approval for laying cables or installing mobile towers over private properties, according to new Right of Way Rules.

The centre also notified rules for using infrastructure for the installation of small mobile radio antennas or laying overhead telecom cables along with charges, to ease roll out of networks, specially 5G services.

“Where the licensee proposes establishment of overground telegraph infrastructure over any private property, the licensee shall not require any permission from authority,” the circular said.

