New telecom products, exports will drive growth : HFCL MD Mahendra Nahata

Telecom gear maker Limited expects substantial growth from the launch of new products and exports, the company’s managing director Mahendra Nahata said on Saturday.

The company launched the world’s first open-source Wi-Fi7 access point that promises faster speed than earlier generations of Wi-Fi networks and a microcell radio access network on the first day of the India Mobile Congress.

Wi-Fi works on radio frequencies such as 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz. Intel and Broadcom showcased their Wi-Fi 7 product in the US last month, offering a speed of more than five gigabits per second.

claims it is the first company to develop an open-source Wi-Fi 7 access point generating a speed of more than 10 gigabits per second.

“Till now, no one has demonstrated 10 gbps throughput on Wi-Fi access points. This product will complement the 5G services. It will be very useful in malls, railway stations or airports, and over a thousand persons would be able to enjoy high speeds,” Nahata said.

A Wi-Fi network consists of access points (or routers) and software (controller). An open-source platform enables customers to choose software and hardware from various vendors and helps save costs.

Nahata said the new Wi-Fi product would be available in the market in three-four months.

“We have intellectual property rights for the product and will cater to domestic and overseas markets. We are expecting substantial revenue growth from the new products,” he added.

HFCL’s business spans verticals such as optic fibre, telecom gear and engineering and procurement services. Over 70 per cent of its revenue comes from products and the remainder from EPC projects.

In the post-first quarter conference call in July, management said it was targeting 2.5x growth in exports of optic fibre and . HFCL’s senior vice president Bhuvanesh Sachdeva said the company is already exporting Wi-Fi equipment to over ten countries and is now eyeing the US market.

In August, the company announced a tie-up with Qualcomm to design and develop 5G fixed wireless access products. Field trials of the product will begin next January, and the company aims to launch it by April, Nahata said.