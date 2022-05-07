New testing rules to hamper 5G roll-out, say telecom gear makers

Telecom equipment makers and mobile operators are pushing for an exemption from the contentious mandatory testing and certification of all key network equipment as per the new rules that are slated to kick in from July 1.

They have told the government that these requirements will lead to a serious disruption in the supply chain for building 4G and the upcoming 5G networks and could jeopardise the latter’s launch expected to take place by the end of this year. The equipment manufacturers are demanding that the exemption from the rules given to mobile devices, smart watches, ...