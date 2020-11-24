Newest unicorn in town: CARS24 raises $200 mn in Series-E funding

CARS24, an online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles, became the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn. The company on Tuesday announced raising $200 million in Series-E round led by DST Global where it was valued at over $1 billion. Existing investors in the startup, such as Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures and Unbound, also participated in the round.

The company will use the funds raised to invest aggressively in technology and product innovation and scale up new business verticals. With more than 200,000 transactions annually and a four-fold increase in website engagement, had already surpassed its pre-Covid business level, the company said.

“Traditionally, selling or buying cars has been a tiresome process.

But, in the past five years, we have strived to transform the customer's journey the way, which is hassle-free, safe and transparent. With this investment, we will continue to innovate our product and bolster our capabilities to provide the best experience for all parties – with sellers getting the best value for their car, and buyers getting to choose from a wide assortment of automobiles,” Vikram Chopra, co-founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

DST Global Managing Partner Rahul Mehta said: “ has pioneered a significantly differentiated experience for the customer and dealer by deeply leveraging data and technology at each step, resulting in world-class operational efficiency and market leadership in the segment. We are very excited to partner with Vikram, Mehul, Ruchit, Gajendra and the entire management team and are looking forward to working together as they continue to deliver tremendous value to the entire ecosystem through first principles of thinking.”

CARS24 recently forayed into the used two-wheelers category and, in less than six months of operations, it has already seen over 3,000 two-wheeler transactions. CARS24 also acquired an NBFC licence last year for its financing business and is now providing quick and easy loan plans with two-hour disbursements.