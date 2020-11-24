Newest unicorn in town: CARS24 raises $200 mn in Series-E funding

-
ALSO READ
Used auto startup Cars24 develops vehicle matching app for dealers
EV manufacturing startup Grinntech attracts $2 mn funding from investors
Ratan Tata backed CashKaro raises $10 mn from investors in Series B funding
Former Grab employees' start-up Nextbillionai raises $7 mn in funding
Developer tools start-up Hasura raises $25 million in Series B funding
-
CARS24, an online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles, became the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn. The company on Tuesday announced raising $200 million in Series-E funding round led by DST Global where it was valued at over $1 billion. Existing investors in the startup, such as Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures and Unbound, also participated in the funding round.
The company will use the funds raised to invest aggressively in technology and product innovation and scale up new business verticals. With more than 200,000 transactions annually and a four-fold increase in website engagement, CARS24 had already surpassed its pre-Covid business level, the company said.
“Traditionally, selling or buying cars has been a tiresome process.
But, in the past five years, we have strived to transform the customer's journey the CARS24 way, which is hassle-free, safe and transparent. With this investment, we will continue to innovate our product and bolster our capabilities to provide the best experience for all parties – with sellers getting the best value for their car, and buyers getting to choose from a wide assortment of automobiles,” Vikram Chopra, co-founder and chief executive, said in a statement.
ALSO READ: Realty lending by FIs drops sharply in last one year due to pandemic
DST Global Managing Partner Rahul Mehta said: “CARS24 has pioneered a significantly differentiated experience for the customer and dealer by deeply leveraging data and technology at each step, resulting in world-class operational efficiency and market leadership in the segment. We are very excited to partner with Vikram, Mehul, Ruchit, Gajendra and the entire management team and are looking forward to working together as they continue to deliver tremendous value to the entire ecosystem through first principles of thinking.”
CARS24 recently forayed into the used two-wheelers category and, in less than six months of operations, it has already seen over 3,000 two-wheeler transactions. CARS24 also acquired an NBFC licence last year for its financing business and is now providing quick and easy loan plans with two-hour disbursements.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU