Newsmaker: Meet Essel Group's Subhash Chandra, the restless media mogul

Even at 71, trust Subhash Chandra to shake things up. Earlier this week the chairman of Essel Group wrote an open letter stating that he had settled 91.2 per cent of the estimated Rs 11,000 crore debt on the group’s books. And that he will, in a bit, settle the rest, too.

He also talked, rather vaguely, about a digital venture that would not conflict with Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), formerly a key firm in the group. The struggle to get rid of the debt, piled on because of Chandra’s ambitious bets in infrastructure, has meant selling off stakes in group firms. The ...