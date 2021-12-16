Nexprt raises $5 mn in seed round from Sequoia Capital India and Lightspeed

-
ALSO READ
Locad raises $4.9 mn in seed funding led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge
What Sequoia's exclusionary act says about India's startup ecosystem
Sequoia's Surge accelerator programme invests $55 mn in 23 startups
Rattle raises $2.8 mn in seed round led by Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital
Mobile commerce startup Bikayi raises $10.8 mn funding round led by Sequoia
-
B2B manufacturing and commerce startup Nexprt has raised $5 million in seed funding from Sequoia Capital India and Lightspeed. The round also saw participation from early backers, Titan Capital and other notable angel investors. The company plans to use the proceeds to scale the existing business and launch new business verticals in the manufacturing domain.
Founded by Harsha Vardhan Kalipatnapu, Manav Garg, and Kunal Jain in 2020, Nexprt are building a full-stack vertical commerce business to standardise manufacturing. It is creating category-specific solutions, beginning with the home décor category and expanding to other business verticals. The team at Nexprt over the past year has built a sales team across multiple continents to open up demand channels and has also deeply invested in manufacturing-related innovations and processes, enabling the team to execute at scale in India, what was only possible in China and SouthEast Asia till now.
“B2B trade is a mature and well-understood industry. To build a high quality business, one needs to understand category level nuances as each category is vast, with its own set of problems and bottlenecks - they may be working capital related. It is key to identify and solve for those specifically so that they can be the differentiators in the long term,” said Harsha Vardhan Kalipatnapu, co-founder, Nexprt.
While in 2021, the company was focused on identifying growth levers, the focus in 2022 is to rapidly grow in the home decor category.
“Building a scalable playbook was key. Process and technology innovation, data-backed catalog intelligence, and design and product teams spread across the globe have enabled us to build a very deep process and innovation led industry moat that has seen great customer love. Our customers have quickly moved a significant chunk of their business to Nexprt both, from different vendors and countries, which gives us confidence that we are on the right track,” said Manav Garg, co-founder, Nexprt
With a manufacturing facility in Moradabad and another facility opening in Jodhpur in January 2022, Nexprt is on-track to building a one-stop decor solution in India for global clients, a value proposition that manufacturers haven’t been able to provide. The team is eyeing a 5x growth in the next few months in the decor business once these facilities are up and running.
Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner at Lightspeed said, “We met the Nexprt team and felt they were special founders we just had to be in business with, even before they had a customer or a product! Their focus from the get-go on both quality & leveraging technology to delight customers has been incredible. The South East Asia — US/EU corridor has many gigantic opportunities across payments, logistics, commerce and we are excited to work closely with Nexprt to shape the future”
“Digitisation of the exports ecosystem in India is a massive opportunity. As the industry develops, we believe a larger share of global exports in several categories will move to this region. When we met the Nexprt team, we were very impressed by the nuanced understanding and insights they had in this space, making them well-positioned to capture what we believe is going to be a huge trend in the next decade, and Sequoia Capital India is excited to partner with them right at the outset of this journey,” Shraeyansh Thakur, Principal, Sequoia India said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU